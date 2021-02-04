Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IJT opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

