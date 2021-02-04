Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,746 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

