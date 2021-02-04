Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 31,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $197.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

