Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 183.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

