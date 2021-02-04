Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of CGC opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

