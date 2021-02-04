Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,949 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

