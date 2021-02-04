Shivom (OMX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00064346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.19 or 0.01197698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.45 or 0.04650180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

