Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.42. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

About Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

