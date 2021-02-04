ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.71.

SWAV opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,938 shares of company stock worth $40,062,502. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

