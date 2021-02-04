Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCVL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $674.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,340 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

