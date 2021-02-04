Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $4,477,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,237.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,169.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,046.91. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 779.72, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

