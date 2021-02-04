Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £385.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.76. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

About Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

