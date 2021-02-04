Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Drops By 15.8%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Allakos by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.