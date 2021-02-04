Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Grows By 26.9%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 480,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.94 on Thursday. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $649.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $9,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 183,574 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 92,225 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Software by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

