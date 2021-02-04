Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Grows By 17.0%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 239,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 100,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

