Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Drops By 20.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,956. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

