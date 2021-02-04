Short Interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Declines By 17.0%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $999.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $26,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

