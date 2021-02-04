Short Interest in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Grows By 16.8%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,973. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

