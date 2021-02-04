Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Expands By 27.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CEPU stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $85,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $303,000.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

