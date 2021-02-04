Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Rises By 23.4%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,984,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 1,607,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CMLLF stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

