Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 18.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 160,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,964. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

