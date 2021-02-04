Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Declines By 18.4%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

