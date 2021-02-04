Short Interest in Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Declines By 16.7%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYNF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Cynata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

Get Cynata Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cynata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.