Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Declines By 21.7%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,039,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 452.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Dno Asa has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.