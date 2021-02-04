Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Declines By 18.1%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 62,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,658. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

