Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rises By 16.5%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,492. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

