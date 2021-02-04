Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Decreases By 18.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,025.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVKIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

