Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 14.2%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $565,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 119,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 52,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

FPL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 316,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

