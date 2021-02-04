Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Decreases By 13.4%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,899. The company has a market cap of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

