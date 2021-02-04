Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Decreases By 17.4%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 343,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.27 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

