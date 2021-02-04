Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rises By 16.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.75. 16,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HESAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.