Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Rises By 12.5%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.9 days.

OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

HRNNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

