Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Increases By 24.8%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFNNY stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

