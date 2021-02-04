Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Grows By 20.6%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 30,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,960,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,116,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

