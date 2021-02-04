Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Expands By 26.0%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.3 days.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSGOF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

