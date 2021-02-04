Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expands By 17.9%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,592. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in LKQ by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 77,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

