Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreases By 20.0%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $848,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.03. 2,662,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

