Short Interest in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Grows By 15.1%

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 8,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Matrix Service by 317.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Matrix Service by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Matrix Service by 37.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matrix Service by 49.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.