Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Grows By 12.1%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,221,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 31,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,146. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

