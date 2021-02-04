Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Drops By 21.0%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 648,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of MPVDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

