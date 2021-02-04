Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Grows By 19.5%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:NMT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 9,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,130 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

