Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Decreases By 16.3%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 641.7 days.

Shares of OPHLF remained flat at $$29.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

