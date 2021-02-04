Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rises By 17.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 249,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,503. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

