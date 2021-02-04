Short Interest in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Declines By 18.4%

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 5,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

