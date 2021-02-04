Short Interest in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Decreases By 17.8%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 331,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Powell Industries by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 19,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Powell Industries by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

POWL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,165. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

