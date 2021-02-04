Short Interest in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Increases By 23.3%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 181,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $862,124. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.