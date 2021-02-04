Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expands By 22.5%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 573,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

