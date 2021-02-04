Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expands By 13.5%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.58. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,814.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.