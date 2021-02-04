Short Interest in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Drops By 20.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 723,978 shares of company stock worth $73,479,364. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.77 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

