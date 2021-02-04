Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Declines By 14.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 76,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 385,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 297,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

